Women’s Tennis Tournaments in China and Hong Kong Have Been Suspended Due to the Peng Shuai Scandal.

In the aftermath of the controversy surrounding Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has halted all competitions in China and Hong Kong.

“I don’t see how I can expect our athletes to compete there in good conscience,” WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said in a statement on Wednesday. “Peng Shuai is not permitted to speak freely and appears to have been coerced to refute her accusation of sexual assault.” “Given the current state of affairs, I’m also quite concerned about the dangers that all of our players and staff may face if we organize events in China in 2022.” “As a result, and with the full support of the WTA Board of Directors,” Simon added, “all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, will be suspended immediately.”

He went on to say that the WTA will continue to do everything it can to defend its players and that world leaders should stand up and demand Peng’s release.

“I’m extremely sorry it’s come to this,” Simon expressed his regret. “We’ve worked with a lot of outstanding folks in the tennis community in China and Hong Kong over the years. They should be pleased with themselves for their accomplishments, hospitality, and success.” “However, we cannot put our players and staff at risk by staging events in China unless China takes the steps we have requested,” he concluded. “The WTA has no choice except to accept China’s leadership. I’m still hopeful that our petitions will be heard, and that the Chinese government will take efforts to appropriately address this problem.” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.