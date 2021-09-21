Women’s cricketers from New Zealand have been given extra security in the United Kingdom.

After receiving a threatening email from English officials, New Zealand Cricket increased security around the women’s national team, which is presently on tour in the United Kingdom.

The latest threat was judged “not credible” by NZC, which hastily canceled the Black Caps’ visit of Pakistan last week due to security concerns for the men’s squad.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) communication, however, prompted additional security around the White Ferns women’s team, which is scheduled to play England in Leicester on Tuesday.

“The ECB has received a threatening email regarding New Zealand currency. Despite the fact that this did not particularly mention the White Ferns, it was taken seriously, examined, and found to be untrue,” the governing board stated in a statement.

“The White Ferns have arrived in Leicester, and security has been beefed up around them as a precaution.”

The threat came after England’s men’s and women’s cricket teams withdrew from a white-ball series in Pakistan next month, citing “growing worries about traveling to the region.”

That decision came after the Black Caps abruptly canceled their Pakistan trip on Friday, just hours before the first one-day international was set to begin at Rawalpindi Stadium.

NZC has refused to go into detail about what caused the move, other than to state it was informed of a “particular and credible danger.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan that the squad was afraid of an attack outside the stadium, according to Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad.

The cancelation of England and New Zealand tours are a major setback for Pakistan, which has been striving to resurrect international tours since home internationals were stopped in 2009 following a terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team.

There will also be queries concerning the West Indies’ upcoming tours to Pakistan in December and Australia in February of next year.

The New Zealand men’s team arrived in Dubai on a charter flight from Pakistan on Sunday, with players who will not be competing in the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE next month returning to New Zealand as soon as flights and quarantine facilities are available.