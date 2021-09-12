Women will be allowed to attend universities, according to the Taliban, but mixed classes would be prohibited.

According to the Taliban’s new higher education minister, Afghan women will be able to attend university as long as they study apart from men.

Women’s rights in Afghanistan were severely restricted during the Taliban’s leadership from 1996 to 2001, but since retaking power last month, the hardline Islamists have promised to adopt a more moderate regime.

Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani, speaking to media on the new regime’s plans for the country’s education, was unapologetic about abolishing mixed-gender classes.

He stated, “We have no objections to discontinuing the mixed-education system.” “It will be accepted since the people are Muslims.”

The Taliban said earlier this month that women could attend university if they donned an abaya robe and a niqab that covered most of their faces, and that classes would be divided by gender — or at least by a curtain.

Haqqani claimed that Afghanistan’s education system has vastly improved since the Taliban’s last reign of terror, when women were effectively forbidden from attending schools and universities.

“The number of educational institutions has expanded considerably in comparison to the past,” he remarked.

“This gives us hope for a successful and self-sufficient Afghanistan in the future…” We’ll carry on from where they left off.”

Some fear that the new laws will discriminate against women since institutions lack the means to offer separate classes.

However, Haqqani claimed that there were enough female professors and that if they were not accessible, other options could be sought without breaking the guidelines.

“It all relies on the competence of the university,” he remarked. “We could also hire male teachers to teach behind a curtain, or we could use technology.”

The Taliban claim they wish to separate themselves from previous policies that prevented half of the populace from employment and education.

The Taliban have ruled that women may work “in accordance with the precepts of Islam,” but few details have been provided as to what that would entail.