Women were allegedly threatened with “eternal damnation” by a church leader in order to coerce them into having sex.

Under threat of torture and “eternal damnation,” federal prosecutors charged the leader of a Philippines-based church of having sex with women and young girls.

The self-proclaimed “son of God,” Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, 71, and eight others were named in a superseding indictment by a federal grand jury on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

Quiboloy is the founder and leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church, which was established in 1985. The church claims to have 6 million followers in 200 countries, with its North American headquarters in Van Nuys, California. The indictment also named three church officials from Los Angeles.

The indictment accuses Quiboloy and the others of recruiting women and girls between the ages of 12 and 25 to work as “pastorals” for him. They would cook and clean for him, as well as accompany him on his travels.

The indictment stated that “pastorals” who worked “night duty” for him would be forced to have sex with him under “the threat of bodily and verbal abuse and eternal damnation.” Some of the “night duty” girls were as young as 15 years old.

Workers who managed to flee informed the FBI that they were forced to labor year-round and that if they did not make daily goals, they would be physically and mentally harassed.

According to the Associated Press, Quiboloy is believed to be in the Philippines, where he will face legal proceedings.

Conspiracy, sex trafficking of children, sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, marriage fraud, money laundering, cash smuggling, and visa fraud are among the accusations in the superseding indictment.

Quiboloy is thought to be in the Philippines, where his camp declared in a statement posted on his group’s news website, SMNI News Channel, that he and the other accused church officials were ready to face legal challenges despite not answering the charges.

The statement, which was ascribed to an unknown church legal counsel and accused “dissidents” of bringing up the claims to ruin Quiboloy, claimed, “We are confident and ready to face whatever is hurled against pastor Quiboloy and the kingdom authorities.” “We have faith in the legal system, and we are confident that the truth will prevail, and the kingdom ministry will continue to thrive.” The church endorsed Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s presidential campaign in 2016. This is a condensed version of the information.