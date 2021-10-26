Women protest the world’s’silence’ on the Afghan crisis.

On Tuesday, women activists in Kabul protested the international community’s inactivity on the Afghan situation by holding placards that said, “Why is the world watching us die in silence?”

Before the Islamists stopped the journalists from approaching the march, a dozen women risked the wrath of the Taliban, who have prohibited demonstrations and shut them down with violence since taking power in August. They held banners declaring their “right to education” and “right to work.”

“We are requesting that the Secretary-General of the United Nations support our rights to education and employment. Today, we are deprived of everything “AFP spoke with Wahida Amiri, one of the organizers of Afghanistan’s Spontaneous Movement of Women Activists.

Their protest, which addressed Afghanistan’s “political, social, and economic crisis,” was originally scheduled to take place near the UN post in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

However, it was moved at the last minute to the entrance to the former “Green Zone,” where several Western embassies had buildings, despite the fact that most of their missions departed the country when the Taliban gained power.

The marchers and the reporters were originally requested to walk aside by Taliban fighters stationed at the entrance to the ultra-secure zone.

A dozen Taliban guards, most of them armed, then pushed journalists aside and confiscated the phone of one local reporter who was documenting the protest, according to an AFP reporter.

“We have no animosity toward the Taliban; all we want to do is demonstrate peacefully,” Amiri remarked.

In recent weeks, symbolic demonstrations by women have been more common in Kabul, as the Taliban have refused to allow them to return to work or allow most girls to attend school.

Last Thursday, roughly 20 women were allowed to march for more than 90 minutes, but Taliban fighters assaulted numerous foreign and local journalists covering the rally.