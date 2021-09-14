Women in the 1990s compare their office rules experience to that of women in the Victorian era.

A woman has turned to the internet to describe her office experience in the 1990s, comparing it to the Victorian age.

On September 8, an account known as StealthPolarBear posted on the Mumsnet discussion board, claiming to have worked in a dentist’s office when she was younger.

“Sending reminder letters out, printing the letters, and addressing the envelopes,” the woman, now in her forties, explained her role at the time.

“The dental records didn’t have titles on them, so I inquired what I should do,” she stated.

“The argument was that a lady is a Mrs. if her spouse is also a patient at the practice.

So that’s what I did.

“Mrs for respectable married women, and I used my adolescent ingenuity to decide that any place I was dubious would be ‘Ms.’”

She went on to say that as a result of this, she received “such a scolding.” People were reportedly upset because it appeared that they were divorced.

“There are times when the 1990s seem like they were just yesterday, and other times when they appear to have more in common with the Victorian era than the present day!”

This sparked a conversation that resulted in over 400 messages.

Tippexy, a user, said, “Well, to be honest, Ms was used for divorced individuals, and it still is today!” It’s just that it’s growing in popularity among non-divorced ladies as well.”

“In 2004 and the midwives and nurses started calling me”Mrs Fortune” and I replied “I’m Miss Fortune” and one said “We say Mrs out of respect” and I said “Well please don’t since I’m not married,” FortunesFave wrote. 1950s! It had just been 17 years.”

Many others have decided to relate their personal experiences with the various work cultures of the 1990s.

“Similar age,” SueGeneris typed. In the late 1990s, I worked in an office where there were no computers and only electronic typewriters.

“At one position, ladies were not permitted to wear trousers in the reception area. That was something I ignored!”

Guineapigbridge revealed, "In 1994, I took a typewriter typing class at school." Everything was computer-based by 1999, but not all of it was online. By 2001, everything had gone online.