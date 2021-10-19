Women fleeing violent relationships in Australia will be given $3,700 to start a new life.

The Escaping Violence Payment is part of a $1 billion (US$819 million) package aimed at ensuring the protection of women. The UnitingCare Australia Consortium, a national body for the Uniting Church’s community services network, will host the pilot initiative.

Women and children fleeing domestic and family abuse will be eligible for a US$3,700 (AU$5,000) emergency fund starting Oct. 19. The program will provide financial help in the form of vouchers worth US$1,100 (AU$1,500) and direct payments worth US$2,600 (AU$3,500) to cover rental bonds and school fees.

“This payment represents more than just monetary support. In a statement, Uniting Vic.Tas CEO Bronwyn Pike stated, “It will help women and their children by providing them with the support they need to leave violent relationships.”

The Employee Violence Payment will be exempt from taxation. It won’t be counted as taxable income either. The payments would have no bearing on any other social security benefits that the victim might be entitled to.

Women must show evidence of financial stress and domestic violence, which includes physical, verbal, sexual, emotional, spiritual, or psychological abuse, to be eligible for the benefits.

A police report, an AVO, a court order, or a referral from a family and domestic violence support provider with a risk assessment and safety plan can all be used as evidence.

Beginning Tuesday, women can apply for the two-year experiment through the UnitingCare Network.

Uniting Vic.Tas will work with eight social groups to distribute the compensation to survivors across Australia. Wesley Mission, UnitingCare, Uniting WA, Uniting Communities, UnitingCare Wesley Bowden, Uniting SA, Uniting Country SA, and Somerville are among these organizations.

The Escaping Violence Payment program was created when the Australian Bureau of Statistics discovered that one in every six women is subjected to partner violence. According to the study, one woman is murdered every week by her current or previous boyfriend.

Domestic violence increased during the COVID-19 epidemic, according to a report issued in July by the Australian Institute of Criminology. According to the women polled, the abuse has been worse since the outbreak began.