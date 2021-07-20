Women Depart for Hajj in Mecca as the ‘Guardian’ Rule is Disappeared

Bushra Shah, a 35-year-old Pakistani, claims she is fulfilling a childhood ambition by undertaking the big pilgrimage to Mecca, and she is doing so without the help of a male “guardian” under new restrictions.

Women of all ages can now make the journey without a male relative, known as a “mehrem,” as long as they travel in a group, according to the hajj ministry.

The decision is part of de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s social reforms, which are aimed at shedding the kingdom’s austere image and liberalizing its oil-dependent economy.

Women have been allowed to drive and go abroad without a male guardian since his ascent to power, despite a ruthless crackdown on critics of his reign, including women’s rights campaigners.

“It’s like a dream come true,” says the narrator. Before leaving her home in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia’s biggest port city, Shah told AFP that her childhood desire was to perform the hajj.

One of Islam’s five pillars, the hajj, is a must-do for all able-bodied Muslims who have the financial wherewithal to do so at least once in their lives.

Making the pilgrimage with her husband and kid would have been a distraction for the young mother, and she would not have been able to “concentrate totally on the rites.”

Shah is one of 60,000 pilgrims selected to participate in this year’s hajj, which has been significantly reduced for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Only Saudi citizens and residents who were picked in a lottery are eligible to participate. According to officials, women make up 40% of this year’s pilgrims.

“I’ll be accompanied by a large number of women. “I am really pleased of the fact that we are now self-sufficient and do not require a guardian,” Shah remarked.

After the government’s decision to restrict children from participating in the hajj this year, her husband, Ali Murtada, said he “strongly encouraged” his wife to make the pilgrimage alone.

He’ll remain in Jeddah to care for their child.

“We came to the conclusion that one of us should go. “Perhaps she’ll be pregnant next year, or the kids won’t be permitted to participate,” the 38-year-old speculated.

The hajj ministry did not specify when the limitation was lifted, and several women have complained that travel agencies are still hesitant to accept women who are performing the hajj without a male companion.

Some even advertised that groups of unaccompanied women were not welcome, as an indication of. Brief News from Washington Newsday.