Women and children are at a high risk of being forced into slavery in the modern era.

According to the UN, the pandemic and migration have increased the possibility of women and children being subjected to modern slavery as a result of the economic downturn and school closures.

The warning comes on the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, which falls on December 2.

According to UNICEF, over 80 million children aged 5 to 17 are currently enslaved in some form of modern slavery. Due to school closures, displacement, and the economic downturn, these vulnerable children are forced to work excessive hours. Furthermore, when more families lose their jobs due to lockdowns and restrictions around the world, more children will enter the profession as child laborers. Due to school closures, many children are now working dangerous occupations for longer hours.

Child marriage, domestic servitude, forced labor, and financial bondage are all on the rise, and women and girls are disproportionately affected by the epidemic.

According to an unofficial estimate offered by UN-appointed independent experts, one in every 130 women and girls is enslaved today. According to a UNICEF assessment released in March, the pandemic has put an extra 10 million girls at danger of becoming child brides over the next ten years.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and humanitarian crises disproportionately affect women and children.” As a result, they are at a particularly high danger of being forced into slavery,” said Tomoya Obokata, a UN Human Rights Expert.

“The risk of being imprisoned in forced labor or sexual exploitation increases dramatically as more people become displaced or move in the fight for life,” he warned.

These victims, who are already vulnerable, face harsh retaliation in the form of punishment and possibly death if they attempt to flee the situation.

Apart from gender disparity, racial inequities, age, caste, migration status, social and economic standing, and other factors also contribute to modern forms of slavery. Indigenous people are also more likely to be affected by forced and bonded labor, according to reports.

Experts advised member states to provide secure migration routes and make it simpler to find respectable work. To combat inequality and prejudice, they recommend expanding collaboration with the private sector, civil society organizations, and labor unions.

The experts also recommended that laws be strengthened to punish perpetrators of modern forms of slavery accountable for their activities.

"Slavery in all forms must be abolished for everyone, including women and children in armed war situations. Slavery is a shame to humanity that cannot be condoned in the twenty-first century "