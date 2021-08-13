Woman sues McDonald’s for $14, claiming that an advertisement caused her to miss Lent.

Ksenia Ovchinnikova, an Orthodox Catholic from Russia, is suing McDonald’s for allegedly sabotaging her Orthodox fasting through their advertising.

The woman claimed she saw a poster advertising McDonald’s chicken nuggets and cheeseburgers while walking around Omsk. She claimed she had been meat-free for nearly a month before being persuaded by the commercial.

According to Russian media, Ovchinnikova said in a court declaration, “When I saw an advertisement banner, I couldn’t help myself.”

The lady went to her local McDonald’s and got the cheeseburger depicted on the sign. Ovchinnikova had fasted successfully for 16 years, but this was her first time breaking the fast.

“I detect a violation of the consumer protection statute in McDonald’s behavior. I request that the court investigate and, if a violation has occurred, order McDonald’s LLC to compensate me for moral harm in the sum of one thousand rubles,” according to a statement acquired by Russian media.

Consumer protection laws are enforced by the Federal Trade Commission to protect customers against deceit, fraud, and unfair commercial practices. According to Ovchinnikova’s court statement, the McDonald’s advertisement she viewed was dishonest to her as a consumer.

The woman is seeking compensation in the amount of 1,000 rubles ($14).

Lent in the Roman Catholic Church begins on a Wednesday, 46 days before Easter, and weekends are not observed, although Great Lent, the Russian Orthodox Church’s toughest fasting time, begins on a Monday and weekends are observed. “Meat, dairy products, eggs, and fish are not permitted in the diet. According to Archpriest Igor Formin, “on certain days of fasting, it is even banned to season food with vegetable oil.”

A court hearing has not yet been scheduled. According to the court, efforts on preparing the complaint has slowed, but the plaintiff still has time to finish it.

This isn’t McDonald’s’ first legal battle this year. McDonald’s was hit with a racial discrimination complaint in May. James and Darrell Byrd, brothers, claimed that the franchise placed Black franchise owners in underperforming businesses on purpose. In June, judges in Chicago dismissed the lawsuit.

A lawsuit was also filed in May 2020, stating. This is a condensed version of the information.