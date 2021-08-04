Woman Recounts Steve Irwin’s Adorable Childhood Encounter

People are remembering Steve Irwin after a TikTok user shared a childhood interaction with him, during which she demonstrated her own mimicry of him.

Chloe Papandrea, often known as Cxloe, is a 26-year-old singer who won $5000 after going on the radio with Steve Irwin when she was six years old. Cxloe didn’t aware she was talking to Irwin until a host pointed it out mid-conversation, which was hilarious.

Cxloe shared the recording on TikTok on Tuesday, writing: “20 years ago, I won $5000 on the radio doing the best impression of Steve Irwin…

I recently discovered the audio.”

In his trademark Australian twang, Irwin said, “Good day Chloe, how you doing mate?” “How are you doing?” Chloe asked, entirely oblivious to who she was speaking to.

After assuring her that he was “up to his armpits with alligators at the time,” he replied, “I hear you do a fairly decent Steve Irwin impression.”

When I was told to “do a little for Steve right now,” it hit me. She inquired, “Is that Steve?” “Oh my god, hello,” says the narrator.

The mimicry is astounding in and of itself, especially for a 6-year-old. She began, “By jingo!” “Could you have a look at this?” I said. This is the world’s most deadly snake.”

“This is a rogue unit. He’s got enough venom to kill a hundred other guys my size,” she said, echoing Irwin’s passionate tone.

What’s his perspective on it? “Try your hand at that little beauty.”

@iamcxloe

RIP to the greatest Australian hero of all time. Irwin, Steve Before I went on air, I must have swallowed helium. #steveirwin #fyp

CXLOE’s original sound

The video of Cxloe’s heartwarming encounter with Irwin, which can be watched here, has received over 500,000 views in only one day, with TikTok viewers taking the time to reflect on Irwin’s legacy.

“What a lovely moment. One person commented, “How fantastic is it that you got to have this moment with the legend himself?”

“This is really healthy. Another added, “I miss this man so terribly.”

Most users remarked on how much a 6-year-old Cxloe sounded like Bindi Irwin, the crocodile hunter’s daughter, when. This is a condensed version of the information.