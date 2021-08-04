Woman kidnapped as a child recalls her ordeal with a man who “admired Adolf Hitler” for eight years.

An Austrian woman who was kidnapped as a youngster and held captive for eight years in a subterranean dungeon has disclosed new details about her ordeal.

Natascha Kampusch, now 33, recalled being kidnapped and held against her will by Wolfgang Priklopil on her way to school in March 1998 when she was only ten years old.

Priklopil imprisoned her in a cell beneath his garage in Vienna. In a case that made international headlines, she managed to flee on August 23, 2006, while her captor was distracted by a phone conversation. Priklopil, 44, committed suicide by hurling himself beneath a train a few hours later.

In an interview broadcast on Tuesday, she informed Austrian network ORF about her trauma nearly 15 years after she managed to abandon Priklopil’s residence.

According to a translation of her comments released by media sites, she claimed that her abductor forced her to do heavy work, gave her little to eat, few clothes, and “humiliated me…and shaved my head.”

“He idolized Adolf Hitler and wanted me to feel like the Nazi victims,” she said in an interview with the network that aired this week. The first interview with her aired in September 2006.

Kampusch weighed just 83 pounds at one point during her captivity, and she kept a diary of her experiences on toilet paper, which she managed to hide from Priklopil in a box.

She authored a book called 3,096 Days about her experiences, which was released in September 2010 and was converted into a film with the same name three years later.

In one passage, Kampusch describes how she was once subjected to dozens of punches to the face.

She published her second book, 10 Years of Freedom, in August 2016, ten years after her escape.

Local officials awarded her the house as a financial compensation for her trauma. She is now a successful novelist and jewelry designer. She does not live on the property but visits it on a regular basis.

She had expressed sympathy for her abductor, whom she described as a “sad soul” in an interview.

She did, however, say that she had since her second book. This is a condensed version of the information.