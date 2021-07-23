Woman Claims We’ve Been Taking Selfies “Incorrectly” and Shows How to See Your True Self

Selfies have evolved into an art form, with filters, lighting, and angles all contributing to the perfect photo.

While we can’t all look like selfie queen Kim Kardashian, some believe that your front camera doesn’t accurately reflect your genuine likeness.

Our phones have become the weapon of choice for capturing images, allowing us to quickly snap a selfie, but the discussion over inverted frames and proportions has raged for years.

TikToker Snitchery posted a tutorial to the platform, showing followers how they’re snapping selfies “wrong,” in an attempt to showcase how much our cameras distort our appearance.

“If ya’ll still don’t believe your front cameras are lying to you and that you’re capturing your selfies incorrectly, I’ll prove it to you,” she stated.

“Toggle on the face zoom effect, then hold the phone up to your face and gently draw it away. And that’s a whole different person.”

She wrote in the video’s caption, which has over six million views: “Try it for the skeptics who insist they look the same both ways.”

When asked which one she believed was the genuine resemblance, Snitchery exclaimed, “Zoomed out!!” When you hold your phone so near to your face, it distorts your features, which is why we look so messed up when we open our front camera by accident.”

The video was first posted to the site last year, but the sound—along with the tutorial—has since been utilized in over 100,000 videos as individuals tried it out for themselves.

And it’s still going strong online, as a woman published a video of herself testing it earlier this year. Tracy posted a video with the description “Well, I’ll be darned,” which has been seen over 850,000 times.

Thousands of people commented on both films, the most recent of which can be seen here, as individuals reacted to their allegedly accurate reflection, while others attempted to provide a technical explanation.

“Wait, how can we snap selfies?” Catherine inquired.

“This is incredibly encouraging for me since I’ve always assumed my nose was my entire face, but evidently it was all in my head,” Becca Smedley said.

Iniquitous / Ceili laughed and said, "I look better from."