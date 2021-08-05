Woman claims she received an urn necklace with a stranger’s ashes inside.

A woman from Quebec, Canada, reports that something “disturbing” was discovered inside her most recent Amazon purchase.

According to CBC News, Nadine Roy’s grandma died lately. Roy purchased a butterfly-shaped urn necklace to keep her grandmother’s ashes close at hand. When the necklace arrived, she was surprised to discover that it already contained someone else’s “ashes,” as well as a few strands of hair.

She wrote a one-star review on the product website, along with a photo of the contents and a brief description of the horrifying find, indicating that she was upset.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” says the narrator. I’m at a loss on what to do. In her evaluation, Roy remarked, “This is beyond intolerable.” “WHO WOULD RETURN ASHES?” says the narrator.

“I’m disgusted, and I’m sorry for disturbing the spirit remains,” she continued.

Roy is seen carrying an urn necklace with the suspected remains pouring out onto a countertop in the photo linked.

The necklace was bought from Minfeel Jewelry, a third-party seller with mostly positive feedback.

A five-star review stated, “I loved everything about this item.” “It’s stunning and flawless!” exclaims the narrator.

“When I received this product, I was ecstatic. It appears to be fantastic!” another book to read “The chain appears to be robust, but I’ll probably replace it anyhow because I’ll be crushed if I lose the charm.”

Roy told CBC that she initially realized something was awry when the pendant she got for herself arrived “loose in a plastic Ziploc-style bag,” yet the pendants she bought for her brother and mother arrived “completely wrapped and packaged in plastic.”

“It all started when I opened the jar…

All this dust came out when I tilted it. “I quickly understood it was truly ashes,” Roy explained. “It had a few small hairs in it. “I don’t know what to say,” she told the outlet.

Roy contacted both Minfeel Jewelry and Amazon, according to Unilad, and received a complete refund. However, due to “stocking concerns,” she was unable to obtain a replacement necklace.

Amazon spokeswoman Kristin Gable told CBC that the company was “in touch with the consumer and investigating with the third-party seller.”

Minfeel Jewelry did not reply to requests for comment from the CBC or Unilad.

She didn’t want to keep the necklace, but she also didn’t want to discard it. As a result, she chose to hang herself. This is a condensed version of the information.