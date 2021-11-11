Woman allegedly tries to bribe a pharmacist to lie about a fake COVID-19 vaccine.

A 34-year-old Australian woman has been charged with attempting to pay a pharmacist into lying about providing her the COVID-19 vaccine.

The incident occurred in Geraldton, Western Australia’s Mid West, at a pharmacy. The woman had made an appointment at the drugstore, where she offered a pharmacist a “unspecified” amount of money in exchange for the bogus injection, according to the police. According to Perth Now, the pharmacist turned down the woman’s proposition, and she departed the store.

“A 34-year-old lady has been charged by Geraldton police following an incident that occurred in a pharmacy on Monday, Nov. 8,” a police spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“At around 3.25 p.m., the woman went to a drugstore in Geraldton for a COVID-19 immunization appointment…

The woman was brought to a consult room by a pharmacist, where she demanded that the pharmacist fraudulently give the vaccine in exchange for an undisclosed sum of money.”

The pharmacist reported the incident to the police after the woman had left. The woman, who has not been identified, was eventually apprehended by local authorities and charged with one count of attempted fraud.

According to Yahoo News Australia, the woman was granted bail and will appear in Geraldton Magistrates Court on November 18.

The latest incidence comes after a nurse in the country pretended to inject a teenager with the COVID-19 vaccine. Christina Benz, a 51-year-old nurse, was accused of injecting up to 25 patients falsely before giving them a phony vaccination status. According to authorities, Benz placed a needle into the arm of a 15-year-old kid before disposing of the syringe with the vaccination still inside, causing a fake entry on the medical records system. According to local media, the child’s father went to the Victoria Park Respiratory Clinic and asked for Benz to perform the immunization.

Several other examples of bogus COVID-19 vaccines have been reported around the world. Nearly 9,000 people in Germany needed to be vaccinated again in August when a nurse accidentally switched out COVID-19 vaccinations for saline solution. After admitting to substituting a saltwater solution for doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to cover up spilling a vial, the nurse was placed under investigation.