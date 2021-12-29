Without the ‘Big Three,’ the Australian Open would be a disaster, according to Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios has pushed Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to compete in the Australian Open, stating on Wednesday that their absence would be a “disaster.”

ace from Switzerland Roger Federer has already withdrawn due to a knee injury, and Rafael Nadal’s future are unknown following his contract with Covid-19.

Djokovic is on the entry list for the year’s first Grand Slam, which starts in less than three weeks, but he has declined to clarify if he has been vaccinated, raising doubts about his attendance.

The dominant ‘Big Three’ have each won 20 Grand Slam championships, and Kyrgios believes they are still needed in tennis, which begins next month in Melbourne.

“I honestly have no idea what Novak’s present status is with anything Covid-related or what he needs to play,” Kyrgios told the Melbourne Age newspaper.

“I hope he had a wonderful Christmas and that he is able to continue playing tennis for as long as possible, because as I’ve already stated, Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic are the best players in the world (playing).

“It’s a calamity if none of the three are present. It’s a complete disaster for tennis lovers and spectators alike.

“Yes, it’s a great opportunity for some of the younger men to break through and make an impact, but we do need them to be a part of the sport as a whole.”

Dominic Thiem, who lost to Djokovic in a five-set thriller in the 2020 final, announced late Tuesday that he would skip the tournament due to a wrist injury.

Meanwhile, world number five Andrey Rublev of Russia and Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov of Canada are recovering from coronavirus, putting their preparations on hold.

The Australian Open begins on January 17 at Melbourne Park.

Kyrgios, who has dropped to 93rd in the global rankings, has not played since the Laver Cup in late September due to a knee injury, and said he was looking forward to playing in front of his local fans once more.

“My knee has been a hindrance to my profession for a long time,” he told the newspaper. “It’s just something I cleaned up last year and it feels terrific.”

“All I want is to have fun, to be happy, and that’s all.”

He will begin his 2022 campaign on January 4 at the Melbourne Summer Set event.