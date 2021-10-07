Without Palestinians, might the Arab-Israeli Abraham Accords win the Nobel Peace Prize?

As the world waits for Friday’s announcement of who will win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, anticipation is growing that a historic series of agreements bringing Israel and four Arab countries together could win. However, because they were negotiated without the participation of Palestinians, who have traditionally been at the core of the Middle East peace process, the success is not without controversy.

The Abraham Accords, which were signed a year ago, saw Israel normalize diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in September, Sudan in October, and Morocco in December. The procedure was handled by President Donald Trump’s administration, which wanted to weaken the Arab boycott of Israel, which began with the country’s foundation in 1948 on land also claimed by Palestinians.

While no new Arab states have joined since Trump’s departure in January, Vice President Joe Biden has publicly backed his predecessor’s initiative. Israeli relations with the current parties have also progressed, particularly with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Israel has been particularly anxious to showcase the agreements as a model of international cooperation.

“These agreements have really changed the picture, and I think it’s something that should be recognized globally,” Eliav Benjamin, the head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s Middle East Bureau and Peace Process Division, said in response to a question from The Washington Newsday about the possibility of winning the Nobel Peace Prize at a virtual event commemorating the Abraham Accords.

“It’s been recognized,” he remarked, “and it should continue to be recognized globally.” “We should all be working on celebrating it first and foremost, but also on deepening and expanding these ties. For all the right reasons, I believe it is a very significant message.” Such acknowledgment, according to Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat, may help to attract other possible peace partners.

“Without getting into the Nobel Prize, I believe that international recognition of the importance of the Abraham Accords peace normalization agreements that we’ve signed is very important, because other countries in the region are watching how the international community reacts to those agreements and deciding what their next step will be,” Haiat said. This is a condensed version of the information.