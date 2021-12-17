Without outside aid, the Taliban are preparing a new Afghan budget.

Afghanistan’s financial ministry, under the new Taliban government, has developed a draft national budget that is funded entirely without foreign aid for the first time in two decades, according to a spokesman.

It comes at a time when the country is mired in economic crises and confronts a humanitarian disaster that the UN has dubbed a “avalanche of famine.”

The scale of the draft budget, which runs until December 2022, was not disclosed by finance ministry spokesperson Ahmad Wali Haqmal, although he did tell AFP that it would go to the cabinet for approval before being published.

“We’re trying to finance it through domestic sources — and we believe we can,” he said earlier in an interview broadcast on state television and shared on Twitter.

When the Taliban seized power in August, international donors halted financial help, and Western nations banned access to billions of dollars in assets stored abroad.

Despite receiving 219 billion Afghanis in aid and grants and 217 billion from domestic sources, the former administration’s budget for 2021 predicted a deficit.

The exchange rate was around 80 Afghanis to the dollar at the time, but the local currency has taken a beating since the Taliban’s return, particularly in the last week, with the local currency falling to 130 on Monday before recovering to around 100 on Friday.

Haqmal acknowledged that public employees are still owed several months’ pay, saying that “we are trying our best” to make up for the back pay before the end of the year.

He did warn, though, that a new compensation scale was in the works.