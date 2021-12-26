Without Mainland Chinese tourists, Hong Kong retailers forge a new path.

Hong Kong shopkeepers that had grown accustomed to depending on cash from mainland Chinese tourists have been wrecked by three years of democracy rallies followed by a pandemic.

The market has collapsed in a city that previously had some of the world’s highest retail rates.

However, a border town has taken advantage of the opportunity to diversify its economy.

Sheung Shui is the first town on the mainland China side of the main overland border crossing, and it historically prospered as a place where tax-free items could be purchased for resale in mainland China, a practice known as parallel trading.

“People think of parallel traders and mainland China when they think of Sheung Shui,” Eugene Chan, 22, who has lived in the area since childhood, said.

People were loading their suitcases with cosmetics, infant formula, and household supplies to meet tremendous demand around the country, according to Chan.