Without further funding, the scientist behind the COVID vaccine believes the next pandemic will be worse.

Professor Sarah Gilbert, one of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, believes that without greater funding for research and preparations, the next pandemic could be far worse.

The annual Richard Dimbleby lecture, named after the BBC’s first war journalist and a pathfinder for British television journalism, will feature Gilbert on Monday night, according to the Associated Press. The broadcast lecture will feature lectures from leaders in industry, science, and government.

She is anticipated to lobby for countries to increase their investments in scientific research and pandemic preparedness, and to do so even after the COVID threat has passed.

“We can’t let a situation to arise where we’ve gone through everything and then discover that the massive economic losses we’ve suffered mean there’s still no financing for pandemic preparedness,” she said. “We must not lose the progress we’ve achieved or the information we’ve gained.” According to excerpts provided ahead of Gilbert’s address, the scientific advances made in combating dangerous viruses “must not be squandered” due to the cost of combating the present pandemic.

“This isn’t the first time a virus has threatened our lives and livelihoods,” Gilbert is likely to add. “The reality is that the next one could be even worse. It could be more contagious, more dangerous, or both at the same time.” According to the New York Times, the United Kingdom has more than 10 million verified instances of COVID and the world’s second-highest mortality toll, with over 146,000 deaths.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

After a successful vaccination effort, the United Kingdom withdrew most coronavirus restrictions in July, but is now waiting to see if the new Omicron variant may create a setback.

The government has increased travel testing and isolation restrictions, as well as imposed travel bans on visitors from South Africa, where the variation was initially discovered, and a number of other African countries, including Nigeria.

More than 300 Omicron cases have been verified in the UK, some without any links to overseas travel, and “we can assume that there is now community transmission across different regions of England,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday.

Much is unknown about the variety, including whether it is more contagious, as some health officials believe, and whether it causes people to get more critically ill. This is a condensed version of the information.