Withdrawal from Afghanistan: Biden Maintains Deadline, G7 Leaders Fail To Establish New Evacuation Plan

A virtual conference of G7 leaders on Tuesday was intended to buy more time for the massive throngs waiting outside Kabul airport to leave the prospect of retaliation and repression in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

The meeting was “a continuation of our tight coordination on Afghanistan policy, humanitarian assistance, and evacuating our citizens, the courageous Afghans who have stood with us over the last two decades, and other vulnerable Afghans,” according to the White House on Twitter.

The leaders of the G7 countries — the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan — were expected to put pressure on Biden to extend the deadline for evacuating their own residents and at-risk Afghans until Aug. 31.

President Joe Biden, on the other hand, was adamant that the troop withdrawal timetable would not be delayed. Meanwhile, no further evacuation plans, humanitarian aid plans, or refugee relocation programs have been finalized.

Afghans have grown increasingly desperate as the clock ticks down on the withdrawal as they try to find a safe and swift way to the airport.

According to the New York Times, refugee and resettlement specialists estimate that at least 300,000 Afghans are in danger of being targeted by the Taliban for associating with Americans and U.S. efforts to stabilize Afghanistan.

Biden said at the White House after the G7 meeting on Tuesday that world leaders decided to “maintain our close collaboration to get people out as expeditiously and safely as possible.”

Biden emphasized that “the sooner we can conclude, the better,” and stated the US was on track to meet the withdrawal deadline.

Officials with the administration said the number of people currently waiting to be evacuated from Afghanistan changes constantly, especially since other countries are conducting their own evacuations.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, also addressed after the virtual conference on Tuesday. He promised to fly people out of Kabul “till the very last moment that we can,” adding that they were unable to persuade Biden to extend the pullout date during their discussion.

The G7 meeting’s only credible achievement was a joint declaration that merely restated demands the West had been making on the Taliban for months.

"We will assess the Afghan parties based on their conduct rather than their statements. We reaffirm that the Taliban will be held accountable for their activities in preventing terrorism, protecting human rights, including those of women, girls, and minorities, and promoting an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan," said the statement.