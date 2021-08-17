With the victory in Afghanistan, a ‘New’ Taliban is attempting to rebrand itself.

In stark contrast to the Taliban’s deadly entrance into Kabul a quarter-century ago and the US-led invasion five years later, the Taliban’s relatively quiet unchallenged march into the Afghan capital today has come as a shock to some, as has the nationwide offensive’s quick pace.

However, now that the country has been gained, the Taliban has a new mission: to change the world’s perception of the Taliban from a violent militia to a competent governing force tasked with running a country.

One Pentagon officer supporting the retrograde operations in Afghanistan told This website, “The Taliban’s current posture is for a worldwide audience in an effort to position themselves as a legitimate government seeking to stabilize Afghanistan and fight terrorism.”

The group’s tolerance of the vast exodus of fleeing Afghans, some of whom decided to risk and even forfeit their lives clinging to leaving US military planes rather than live under Taliban authority, is an early indication of this effort.

“Their assurances of protection and safe passage for individuals who choose to leave Afghanistan are a strategic messaging effort for Western countries and the United Nations,” the Pentagon officer added, “not for a home audience, who is all too aware of the hardline group’s fundamentalist ambitions.”

While the triumphant Taliban maintains a relatively calm manner in the face of tumultuous circumstances at Kabul International Airport for the time being, a second Pentagon official indicated that the US military’s continued support for the evacuation is precarious.

“So far, we are all simply watching and hoping,” the second official told This website.

He referred to a meeting between US Central Command chief General Frank McKenzie and Taliban leaders on Monday, in which he implored them not to destabilize an already difficult end to the US presence in Afghanistan after two decades.

The official said, “I’d assume we get a few days and then they’ll become impatient.” “This may take longer than anticipated, as long as we can maintain the security situation.”

The Taliban's public relations strategy began several years ago. A deft diplomatic approach not only helped the group snag a seat across from.