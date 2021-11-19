With the United States at odds, Iran and Pakistan forge new ties.

With the Taliban creating a new Islamic Emirate and Afghanistan’s 20-year US-backed Islamic Republic collapsing, two neighboring Islamic Republics with strained connections to Washington are forging increasingly tight ties in the hopes of preserving peace in an unpredictable region.

Even when they are at odds, Iran and Pakistan have a history of practical cooperation. In the absence of US forces stationed between them, they are establishing greater common ground today. They’ve also discovered new methods to collaborate outside the Afghanistan issue.

“Iran and Pakistan share many common goals in the region and the Islamic world,” Hamaneh Karimi-Kia, head of the press section at Tehran’s embassy in Islamabad, told The Washington Newsday. “These goals range from regional peace and stability, including Afghanistan, which is both countries’ immediate neighbor, to the promotion of bilateral cooperation in various economic, cultural, and political fields.”

The long border they share, which has hosted separatist groups waging insurgencies against both countries, is one important source of mutual concern. Concerns about an increase in non-state actor activities have grown since the shift of power in Afghanistan, and both Iran and Pakistan are working to better manage their borders by reducing risks and increasing commerce.

“The two countries have worked successfully together on border issues such as border security, expanding the number of border crossings, and managing border trade,” Karimi-Kia noted.

“Bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan is now much below available capacities,” she said, adding that the two nations are working together to improve their economic connections.

Last year, the two nations built two new border crossings at Rimdan-Gabd and Pishin-Mand, and a memorandum of understanding signed in April resulted in the establishment of three markets in the Balochistan border region, paving the way for increased trade. A joint committee addressed additional attempts to enhance trade just last week, and decided on new steps aimed at bringing the total value of exchanged goods to $5 billion by 2023.

However, instability has hampered such efforts, and the two countries have shown a desire to display how they are cooperating on defense and military issues. This is a condensed version of the information.