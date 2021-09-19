With the Toronto Prize, Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ boosts Oscar hopes.

Kenneth Branagh’s black-and-white ode to the hometown he fled as a boy, “Belfast,” has increased its image as an early Oscar favourite by earning the coveted top prize at the Toronto film festival on Saturday.

The People’s Choice Award at North America’s largest film festival, which is voted on by the public, has become a more accurate Oscars predictor in recent years, predicting eventual best picture winners like last year’s “Nomadland.”

Branagh delivered a video message to the Toronto International Film Festival ceremony, saying, “Our first showing of ‘Belfast’ at TIFF was one of the most memorable moments of my whole career.”

“I am pleased, humbled, and very grateful,” said the veteran British actor-director, 60, whose cinematic career spans four decades and includes everything from Shakespeare to the superhero feature “Thor.”

The late-1960s breakout of Northern Ireland’s violent “Troubles” is captured through the eyes of Buddy, a nine-year-old boy, in Branagh’s latest, very personal dramedy “Belfast,” which hits theaters in November.

Branagh and his family migrated to England at the same age to avoid the increasing violence that would tear communities apart along religious and nationalist fault lines for the following three decades.

Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Caitriona Balfe, and Ciaran Hinds star in the picture, which balances humor and tragedy.

Branagh has been nominated for five Academy Awards, but has never won any of them. The Academy Awards will be held on March 27 of the following year.

The last nine winners of the Toronto People’s Choice Awards were all nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and three of them won, including this year’s surprise winner “Green Book.”

The Toronto prize launched the careers of “12 Years a Slave” (2013), “The King’s Speech” (2010), and “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008), all of which went on to win Oscars.

“Belfast” beat out “Scarborough,” a Canadian drama, and “The Power of the Dog,” a dark Western directed by Jane Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

TIFF returned in-person for 2021 after taking place mostly online last year, albeit with smaller crowd capacities, fewer stars on the red carpets, and a narrower variety of films than pre-pandemic editions.

TIFF also honored actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Jessica Chastain, as well as Denis Villeneuve, with career achievement awards on Saturday.

Other films that played at Toronto and are considered Oscar candidates, such as Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana biography “Spencer” and Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune,” were not eligible for Saturday’s prize.

The top documentary prize at the Toronto festival went to “The Rescue,” a film about the rescue of a Thai boys’ soccer team from a flooded tunnel. Brief News from Washington Newsday.