With the Taiwan Strait Warship Mission, China condemns the United Kingdom’s “evil intentions.”

On Monday, China accused the United Kingdom of having “evil intentions” in the East China Sea, after a British frigate crossed the Taiwan Strait earlier today and was warned away by a Chinese military ship.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has increased pressure on the island to recognize Chinese sovereignty, steps that the United States and the United Kingdom have opposed.

The maneuver was announced on the official Twitter account of HMS Richmond, a Type 23 ASW frigate deployed with the Carrier Strike Group.

“After a busy period in the East China Sea working with partners and allies, we are currently en route through the Taiwan Strait to visit #Vietnam and the Vietnam People’s Navy,” the tweet said, along with a photo.

The People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command responded by announcing that it has organized air and naval units to track the Richmond and warn it against entering certain waters.

“This type of action has nefarious motives and jeopardizes the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait,” it added. “Theatre command forces are always on high alert and resolutely oppose all threats and provocations,” says the statement.

In response to Richmond’s mission, the Zhejiang Maritime Safety Administration in East China announced military training in the East China Sea on September 28 and 29.

“HMS Richmond has sailed the Taiwan Strait, travelling from Japan to Vietnam,” a British Navy spokeswoman stated in a statement to This website. The Royal Navy operates in strict accordance with international law everywhere it goes.

“The United Kingdom has a number of long-standing security interests in the Indo-Pacific, as well as a number of key bilateral defense ties; this deployment demonstrates our commitment to regional security.”

When queried about the British warship’s movements, Taiwan’s defense minister, Chiu Kuo-cheng, remained silent. “Our nation’s military will have a grasp of the situation when they pass over the Taiwan Strait, but will not interfere,” he told reporters.

The British Foreign Ministry has been asked for comment by this publication. The Chinese Ministry of Defense has also been asked for comment by this publication.

