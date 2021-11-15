With the signing of the US Infrastructure Bill, Biden celebrates a rare victory.

At a rare bipartisan celebration in the White House on Monday, President Joe Biden signed into law the largest US infrastructure overhaul in more than half a century, despite detractors and grim opinion polls.

The $1.2 trillion proposal will repair bridges and roads, replace lead water pipes, establish an electric vehicle charging network, and increase broadband internet access. It is the largest government investment of its kind since the national highway system was established in the 1950s.

“We’ve heard innumerable speeches… but today we’re finally getting this done,” Biden told the hundreds of guests gathered on the White House South Lawn.