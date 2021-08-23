With the Regional Summit, Iraq seeks to play the role of mediator.

Despite foreign influence on its land and a grinding financial crisis, Iraq will sell itself as a regional mediator when it holds a leaders’ meeting this week, despite decades of conflict.

According to sources close to Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, the conference on Saturday in Baghdad aims to offer Iraq a “unifying role” in addressing the region’s challenges.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron, the sole figure expected from outside the region, have confirmed their attendance.

Iran’s, Saudi Arabia’s, and Turkey’s leaders have also been invited.

After months of extraordinary popular protests against a ruling elite perceived as corrupt, ineffective, and beholden to Tehran, Kadhemi was elected in May of last year.

For nearly four years, the new prime minister led Iraq’s National Intelligence Service, building tight ties with Tehran, Washington, and Riyadh.

His nomination sparked conjecture that he could act as a rare middleman between the capitals.

“In the past, Iraq was a state that was feared and detested in the area, and everyone saw it as a threat,” Iraqi political analyst Marsin Alshamary said.

It became a “weak state” after the 2003 US-led invasion, vulnerable to outside pressures and manipulation.

She believes, though, that Saturday’s summit will be “a wonderful thing for Iraq.”

The goal, according to Chatham House’s Renad Mansour, is to change Iraq from “a country of messengers” to “a country that leads negotiations.”

The agenda for the meeting has been kept under wraps by the organizers.

However, in recent months, Baghdad has hosted closed-door meetings between Tehran and US ally Riyadh.

In 2016, the powerful regional arch-rivals severed connections.

The participation of Iranian and Saudi officials this weekend, if confirmed, would be noteworthy in and of itself.

Iraq, on the other hand, has been engaged in a delicate balancing act for years between its two primary supporters, Iran and the US.

Mansour stated, “The objective is for Iraq to not simply be a playground, but to actually have a role as a mediating factor.”

Iran wields significant influence in Iraq through the Hashed al-Shaabi, a powerful state-sponsored paramilitary network.

Dozens of activists have been slain or kidnapped during the 2019 anti-government protests.

According to some reports, the killers are well-known to security services and, despite official pledges of arrests, remain at large — owing to their ties to Iran.

Hundreds of attacks have been blamed on Hashed-affiliated Shiite groups this year.