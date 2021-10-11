With the President in the hospital, Czech politics is in jeopardy.

The president spent a second day in intensive care on Monday, and his greatest ally, the outgoing billionaire prime minister, was trounced in a general election.

Andrej Babis’ populist ANO (YES) party was defeated by a three-party centre-right alliance led by right-winger Petr Fiala at the weekend.

Babis’ defeat came as he faced charges of EU subsidy fraud and after the Pandora Papers investigation revealed that he had used money from his offshore companies to buy property in other countries, including a chateau on the French Riviera, earlier this month.

According to the Czech constitution, President Milos Zeman must assemble parliament within 30 days of the election and name the next prime minister, as well as mediate talks on the new government.

He had a brief meeting with Babis on Sunday, but was subsequently transported from his home to Prague’s military hospital. He is said to be suffering from liver difficulties, according to local media.

According to Zeman’s doctor, the president is in critical condition. He was said to be in stable health by local media.

Images of the 77-year-old head of state being helped out of an ambulance have raised doubts about his competence to lead talks on creating the new administration.

“Tell us what’s up with Zeman!” screamed a headline on the Blesk tabloid’s website. On Monday, the hospital and Zeman’s spokeswoman remained silent.

“I’d be satisfied with basic knowledge,” Jan Kubacek, an independent political analyst, told AFP.

“If they say he’ll be here for weeks, we’ll have a good idea of what’s going on and the situation will calm down.”

Together with a coalition of the liberal Pirates and the centrist Mayors and Independents, Fiala’s Together won 108 seats in the 200-seat parliament, putting Babis out of power.

However, Zeman previously stated that he will appoint the leader of a single party, rather than an alliance, to form the next government, implying that his old political buddy Babis would be the first to be chosen.

The ex-communist Czech Republic, which has a population of 10.7 million people and is a member of the EU and NATO, has been heavily struck by the coronavirus pandemic.

Its economy is heavily reliant on automobile manufacturing and exports to the eurozone, which it has yet to join.

Babis, a food, chemical, and media magnate, is being chastised by the EU for his conflict of interest as a politician and businessman, as well as charges of EU subsidy fraud.

“If Fiala wants to be seen as the prime minister by the general people, he needs to start acting like one,” says one analyst. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.