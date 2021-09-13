With the Oscar-nominated film “Belfast,” Branagh delves into his childhood troubles.

Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-nominated “Belfast,” a love letter to the hometown he fled as a youngster, arrives at a sensitive time in Northern Ireland, the director said Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Buddy, a nine-year-old child, chronicles the late-1960s outbreak of the province’s violent “Troubles” in this very personal black-and-white dramedy, which hits theaters in November.

Branagh and his family migrated to England at the same age to escape rising violence that would tear communities apart along religious and nationalist faultlines for the following three decades.

On the red carpet, the actor-director told AFP, “A tale like this tries to see that even in the face of incredible danger, confusion, and bloodshed, there are still amazing qualities in that town.”

Belfast residents are tenacious, he said, and have “gone through an extraordinary amount of trials – the latest of which is sort of in the air.”

After Britain’s decision to leave the European Union revealed long-standing differences, particularly over the status of the island’s land border, Northern Ireland has seen some of its worst turmoil in recent years.

“Bomb scares every weekend when you’re trying to meet your buddies in town – that sort of thing that became so sort of routine to us… now in hindsight is insane,” remembered star Jamie Dornan, who relied on his own childhood in Belfast.

He stated, “There will always be turbulence in Northern Ireland, that’s the craic.”

“However, for the most part, people have lived in harmony – for the most part – for the past 23 years,” he added, claiming that Brexit now posed a threat to the fragile peace that had existed since the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

The film opens with a scene of street violence in the summer of 1969, in which Protestant gangs attack Catholic families in order to drive them off of neighbourhoods where the two groups had previously coexisted.

When British troops arrive, Buddy’s father must make the difficult decision of whether or not to relocate his family from their close-knit town.

However, the violence in “Belfast” is seen through the eyes of a toddler (Jude Hill) who only has a rudimentary understanding of its gravity, and the film contains numerous comedic moments.

Dornan, Judi Dench, Caitriona Balfe, and Ciaran Hinds were among the brilliant cast members assembled by Branagh.

His film has gotten excellent reviews and a rowdy standing ovation at Toronto, which has sparked a lot of interest. Brief News from Washington Newsday.