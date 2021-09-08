With the new Afghan government, China celebrates the end of anarchy.

Beijing hailed the installation of a new interim administration in Kabul on Wednesday as the end of “three weeks of disorder” in Afghanistan, and urged the Taliban to restore order.

As US soldiers withdrew last month, Islamists seized control of Afghanistan, establishing a new administration that began work on Wednesday.

Despite pledges that their reign would be inclusive, the cabinet is made up entirely of loyalists, with hardliners in all major positions and no women.

China has been critical of the United States’ withdrawal, describing it as rushed and ill-planned. It stated on Wednesday that the new government would aid in the restoration of normalcy.

At a press conference, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, “China attaches great importance to the Taliban’s declaration of the establishment of an interim government and some crucial personnel preparations.”

“This has brought order to Afghanistan after more than three weeks of chaos, and it is a critical step toward rebuilding the country.”

While much of the world is waiting to see how the Taliban reacts to their takeover, China has already stated that it is prepared to cultivate amicable relations with them.

According to analysts, a stable and cooperative administration in Kabul would expand China’s huge foreign infrastructure initiative, the Belt and Road Initiative, and offer up economic opportunities for the country.

The Taliban may regard China as a vital source of financial help as well as a potential ally.

A Taliban spokesman stated last week that Beijing has promised them greater funding and Covid-19 support.

Beijing, on the other hand, is fearful of the terrorist group providing support to Muslim-minority Uyghur separatists attempting to invade China’s sensitive Xinjiang border region.

Wang stated on Wednesday that China would “not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs,” but expressed hope that the Taliban would “pursue moderate and steady domestic and foreign policies, resolutely crack down on all types of terrorist forces, and get along well with all countries, particularly neighboring countries.”