With the fan ban, Japan’s message of “Recovery Olympics” fades.

The “Recovery Olympics” were designed to showcase rebuilding following Japan’s 2011 tragedy, but a spectator ban has left Fukushima residents believing their efforts were in nothing.

Japan’s application for the Games emphasized a wish to demonstrate the resiliency of places affected by the 2011 earthquake, which created a tsunami that killed over 18,500 people and resulted in the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Softball, the first event of the Games, will be held at Fukushima, which is also a baseball host city.

Organizers had initially stated that a spectator ban in Tokyo and surrounding areas would not apply to regions in northeastern Japan – but Fukushima’s hopes were dashed two days later, when the prefecture’s governor announced that rising infections and pressure on hospital beds had prompted him to prohibit fans from attending events.

Residents are left asking “what we can do,” according to William McMichael, a Canadian lecturer at Fukushima University who has worked for years to educate people about the region and its rehabilitation.

“There’s no way for us to explain what’s going on in Fukushima,” McMichael, who has lived in the area since 2007, said.

“That was the whole point, and now it’s all for naught.”

Other sporting events in Japan presently allow only a restricted number of spectators, and some Fukushima locals find the contradiction perplexing.

Yumiko Nishimoto, who coordinates a community project to plant 20,000 cherry trees, said, “Things are terribly horrible because of the virus, but I think at least kids should have been able to witness some top-class baseball players.”

“I wish they had tried a little harder to find a reason to do it rather than a reason not to do it,” says the author.

The neighboring Miyagi prefecture, which is hosting the Games’ football, has set a limit of 5,000 spectators.

However, according to Japanese media, the mayor of Sendai, the prefecture’s main city, has written to organizers requesting that spectators be prohibited as well.

Three “Recovery Monuments” were presented near to Tokyo’s Olympic stadium on Tuesday, with the goal of “forging a connection” with the disaster’s hardest-hit neighborhoods.

The colorful sculptures tower over two meters tall and are built partially of aluminum recovered from temporary housing in the impacted areas.

Athletes will go past the monuments on their way into the stadium, where they will be able to read the messages of support written on them as well as write and affix their own.

