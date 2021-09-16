With the Australia-UK agreement, Biden once again demonstrates that China is his top priority.

To the chagrin of the French, US President Joe Biden has formed a new three-way alliance with Britain and Australia, stating unequivocally that China will be his top foreign priority.

Under the AUKUS alliance, Australia will be the only country other than the United Kingdom to have access to US technology for building nuclear-powered submarines, which might be deployed in contentious waters where Beijing asserts its claims.

China was enraged by the revelation, as did France, which had lost a contract to build conventional submarines for Australia for Aus$50 billion (31 billion euros, $36.5 billion) at the time of signing.

When Biden defeated the avowedly unilateralist Donald Trump and proclaimed that the US will prioritize cooperating with allies, the French, like many other Europeans, rejoiced.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian slammed the US’s “stab in the back” in language that would have been startling even in the Trump era.

Biden was displaying “a kind of continuity with Trump’s ‘America First,'” according to Benjamin Haddad, head of the Atlantic Council’s Europe program.

“Competition with China is a top priority. Everything else is a hindrance,” he explained.

AUKUS was introduced just weeks after Vice President Joe Biden withdrew the last of the US soldiers from Afghanistan, triggering unusually strong reactions from European allies condemning the Taliban’s quick return to power.

Biden has long advocated for the conclusion of the 20-year war, claiming that Afghanistan is an expensive sideshow for China, which his administration has dubbed the principal US opponent in the twenty-first century.

“Things are changing in the world. After the final US forces left, Biden gave a speech in which he stated, “We’re in a serious competition with China.”

Biden declared, “America is back,” and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a French-speaking diplomatic veteran, spent much of his early travel in Europe, signaling a significant shift in tone from Trump’s scolding of NATO states as security freeloaders.

Haddad explained that Biden’s early attempts were intended to “turn the page on the Trump years and show a difference.”

When Biden attended a NATO conference, the Western alliance addressed China for the first time. Europeans, according to Haddad, have assets in technology and other areas that qualify them as first-tier partners.

“However, Europe is currently on the second rung of the strategic plan,” he remarked.

Despite Biden’s perceived isolation from Britain in the past, the new alliance was formed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.