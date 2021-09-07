With the announcement of top government leaders, the Taliban solidify their power.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced the senior members of their government, cementing their control over Afghanistan and setting the tone for their new administration just days after a tumultuous US army withdrawal.

Following a rapid onslaught that devastated the former Afghan army, Islamist hardliners came into Kabul on August 15, promising a more “inclusive” style of administration than during their previous tenure in office from 1996 to 2001.

Despite this, they have made it clear that they will crush any insurgency, firing rounds into the air on Tuesday to disperse hundreds of people who had assembled at numerous demonstrations in Kabul in a show of defiance against a movement known for its ruthless and oppressive control.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s main spokesman, told a press conference on Tuesday evening that the new government would be a temporary one, with Taliban veteran Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund serving as its acting prime minister.

He was deputy foreign minister under the Taliban’s previous regime and is on the UN’s no-fly list.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban, will be the deputy leader, according to Mujahid. He was previously the head of his movement’s political office, where he oversaw the signature of the US pullout agreement in 2020.

Mullah Yaqoob, the son of Taliban founder and late supreme leader Mullah Omar, was chosen defense minister, while Sirajuddin Haqqani, the commander of the notorious Haqqani network who also served as a Taliban deputy leader, was named interior minister.

“The cabinet isn’t finished; it’s just acting,” Mujahid explained.

“We’ll aim to get individuals from all throughout the country.”

Following a 20-year conflict, the Taliban are now faced with the enormous burden of administering Afghanistan, which is beset by economic problems and security threats, particularly from the Islamic State’s local affiliate.

Some Afghans are skeptical of the Taliban’s ability to turn their promise of a more moderate rule into reality, as evidenced by sporadic protests in recent days.

“Afghan women desire freedom for their nation. They want to rebuild their country. “We’re tired,” protester Sarah Fahim told AFP at one of Tuesday’s rallies, which drew more than 70 people, largely women.

A separate gathering was captured on video and shared on social media, with over a hundred people marching through the streets under the careful eye of armed Taliban members.

Smaller cities have also seen sporadic demonstrations. Brief News from Washington Newsday.