With survey ship intrusion, China maintains pressure on Indonesia and Malaysia.

China has started sending survey ships into its neighbors’ Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) in an attempt to increase its maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific. This is in addition to the PLA’s regular exhibition of military strength, which includes warships and fighter jets violating the boundaries of other countries.

Indonesia, the newest victim of Chinese bullying, is said to be taking a “quiet and cautious approach” despite the presence of a big Chinese survey vessel in the Natuna sea.

According to a report by Radio Free Asia, Jakarta has downplayed the Chinese ship’s presence, despite the fact that experts pointed out that the grid-like pattern it makes is typical of a marine seabed survey.

Since August, the survey vessel Haiyang Dizhi 10 has been operating in the North Natuna Sea, in Indonesia’s far north.

The ship is said to be moored near the Tuna Block, a major oil and gas field in the area. It took a pause in late September to resupply, but returned in October.

Malaysia, unlike the Philippines and Indonesia, has taken a firm stance against the presence of another Chinese survey ship in its exclusive economic zone. The Chinese envoy was summoned by Kuala Lumpur two weeks ago to file its objection, after which the 4,600-ton warship Da Yang Hao left its seas.

The 4,600-ton freighter is now heading north, more than 200 nautical miles west of the Philippines, according to ship monitoring data released on Monday.

Despite popular pressure, Jakarta has been cautious in its response to China. Haiyang Dizhi 10 was most likely doing illegal research in Indonesian land, according to Imam Prakoso of the Indonesia Ocean Justice Initiative.

“Do they have permission or not?” says the narrator. If not, it’s certainly unlawful because we have explicit guidelines governing scientific research activities at sea,” Imam told Benar News shortly after the ship returned to the area on Oct. 5.

The issue was dismissed by Indonesian Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who said the country “supported freedom of navigation in the Natuna Sea.”

“Indonesia is very selective about how and when it reacts and responds to China’s assertiveness, which I’d even call provocation, in the Natuna Sea,” Huong Le Thu, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, told Radio Free Asia.

Huong went on to say that while Indonesia is confident in its ability to deal with China through discussion, it will take time.

China’s military is being modernized. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.