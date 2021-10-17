With Russia in mind, the US Defense Chief travels to the Black Sea region.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in the Black Sea region on Sunday with the goal of bolstering relationships with countries under Russian strain and expressing gratitude for their support to the two-decade-long war in Afghanistan.

Austin will go to Georgia, Romania, and Ukraine before attending NATO’s in-person defense ministers summit on October 21-22 in Brussels.

“We’re reassuring and reinforcing the sovereignty of countries on the front lines of Russian aggression,” a senior US defense official said ahead of the trip to reporters.

All three nations are members of NATO, with Romania as a full member and Georgia and Ukraine as associate members.

All three are located on the Black Sea’s rim, where Russia has sought to enhance its own power while preventing the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the US-European alliance, from expanding.

Russia has forces stationed in Georgia’s separatist territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as in Ukraine’s Crimea. In the east, Kiev is fighting pro-Russian rebels in a battle that has claimed the lives of 13,000 people.

Russian military threatened Dutch and British warships near Crimea in June.

Austin will also express gratitude to its allies for their contributions and tremendous losses as part of the coalition troops in Afghanistan for the past two decades, prior to the United States’ premature withdrawal this year, which handed the country back to the Taliban.

The official stated, “We will be showing gratitude and thanks for the efforts and dedication of our partners and allies.”

Austin will meet with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze in Georgia, with the goal of maintaining defense cooperation after a three-year US Army training program concludes this year.

Georgia is hoping that Austin’s visit will help it push its bid for full NATO membership.

Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said Wednesday that it will be “another strong message from the US in support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, its peaceful and democratic growth, and the country’s Euro-Atlantic ambitions.”

“We anticipate sessions focusing on deepening our collaboration, regional security challenges, and Georgia’s NATO integration process,” he said.

In Ukraine, Austin will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Minister of Defense Andriy Taran, who both traveled to Washington in early September to lobby President Joe Biden for NATO membership.

And, amid a new political crisis in Romania, he will meet with President Klaus Iohannis and Minister of National Defense Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.