With Pension Reform, Spain Moves Ahead.

Spain will pay workers to delay retirement as part of a pension reform proposal that critics say does not go far enough to address the system’s massive deficit.

Spain’s social security budget is one of the major contributors to the country’s expanding public deficit, with yearly losses of about 30 billion euros ($36 billion) in 2020 and rising.

The European Commission has long requested that Spain overhaul its pension system, making it a prerequisite for receiving EU economic recovery assistance.

Spain will reward retirement-age workers who postpone their retirement checks worth up to 12,000 euros ($14,000) each year under a planned legislation announced earlier this month that aims to persuade more people to work longer.

Early retirement, on the other hand, would result in lower monthly payments.

However, the measure, which still needs to be adopted by Spain’s fractured parliament, will reconnect pension indexation to inflation.

“Pensioners will no longer have to be concerned about the evolution of their pension,” Maria Jesus Montero, the socialist Budget Minister, said at a press conference last week after the cabinet approved the reform.

In 2013, a conservative government abolished indexation, but in 2018, it increased pensions in line with inflation in response to complaints by retirees about their loss of purchasing power.

The legal retirement age was also gradually increased as part of the 2013 reform, with the goal of reaching 67 in 2027, up from roughly 65 now.

Raising pensions in pace with inflation every year, according to Rafael Pampillon, head of the economics department at Madrid’s IE Business School, is “outrageous.”

“The current system is unsustainable. He told AFP that pensions should be frozen.

The picture is further complicated by demographics.

After Malta, Spain boasts Europe’s lowest fertility rate and one of the world’s oldest life expectancies – roughly 83 years, according to the World Health Organization.

As a result, according to Pampillon, the number of young people under the age of 25 who enter the labor market each year is 30 percent lower than those over 40.

While other southern European countries like as Italy and Greece confront the same problem, according to Javier Diaz Gimenez, an economics professor at the IESE Business School, “in Spain reform has been put off, the consensus has been to ignore the problem.”

“Because people live longer, they cost more, therefore their pensions should be reduced.” That’s difficult because it implies breaking a promise to those who are ready to retire and expect a certain amount after years of contributions, he says. Brief News from Washington Newsday.