With Omicron ‘Raging Through The World,’ Fauci Forewarns Of A Dreadful Winter.

The Covid-19 Omicron type has sparked a fresh wave of infections around the world, prompting limitations and concerns about hospital capacity, according to top US pandemic expert Anthony Fauci.

“One thing that’s really evident,” Fauci told NBC News, “is its (Omicron’s) amazing propensity to spread.” “It’s just… rampaging all over the place.” Omicron has been found in dozens of countries since it was originally reported in South Africa in November, leading many to reimpose travel bans and other safeguards.

Despite early indications that it is not more severe than the Delta variation, which is still the dominant strain, the severely mutated Omicron has been proven to have alarming vaccination resistance and increased transmissibility in early data.

Fauci also warned against exaggerating Omicron’s severity, stating that while the hospitalization-to-case ratio in South Africa is lower than Delta, this could be due to underlying immunity from extensive past infections.

“No matter how you look at it,” he said, “when you have so many, many infections, even if they’re less severe, that overcomes this slight to moderate diminution in severity, because our hospitals are going to be very stressed in the next week or two,” especially in areas of the country where vaccination rates are low.

The nation’s top scientist urged unvaccinated Americans to be vaccinated and vaccinated Americans to obtain booster shots, which have been found to improve immunity.

President Joe Biden’s administration has been heavily promoting vaccination in the run-up to his Tuesday address to the country on pandemic developments.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 70 percent of the US population has received at least one vaccine, but another 50 million people are still unprotected, according to Fauci.

“It’s never too late to get vaccinated, and if you’re already vaccinated, go get boosted,” Fauci told CNN, adding that wearing masks and getting frequent testing — another area where the Biden administration is investing — are also important for avoiding illness.

“With Omicron, it’ll be a difficult few weeks to months as we move deeper into the winter.”

In the United States, Omicron currently accounts for about 3% of cases, a rate that is likely to swiftly climb, as it has in other nations.

For the second day in a running, New York State reported a record number of daily cases. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.