With NORAD, you can track Santa Claus ahead of Christmas Day.

Since 1955, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), a joint United States-Canadian aerospace and marine defense organization, has been tracing Santa’s journey throughout the world, and it will do so again this year.

The NORAD website www.noradsanta.org and a phone line (877) 446-6723 where an operator can tell you exactly where Santa is from 4 a.m. on Dec. 24 to 12 a.m. on Dec. 25 can be used to track Santa’s journey across the world.

If the phone line is busy, a message will be left to inform everyone who phones about Santa’s current whereabouts.

There’s also an email account for the NORAD operators ([email protected]) who will tell anyone who emails where Santa is at the moment they respond where he is. NORAD now provides a free app called “NORAD Tracks Santa Claus” available for download on Apple and Android phones that allows you to monitor Santa using your smartphone or tablet.

Alexa, the voice assistant from Amazon, can also answer the query, “Where is Santa?”

Santa’s journey varies from year to year, but he normally begins at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and continues west. So he’ll start in the South Pacific, then move on to New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and the rest of Asia, then Africa, Western Europe, Canada, the United States, Mexico, and the rest of Central and South America. Depending on weather conditions, this route may change.

Santa is expected to arrive anywhere between 9 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on December 24, according to NORAD, but only if all the children who believe in Santa are sound asleep.

NORAD’s Santa Tracker has survived a global pandemic and many other global disasters in the past, always able to track Santa with satellites and flying jets.

NORAD’s Santa Tracker began as a happy accident in 1955.

“The contemporary custom of monitoring Santa originated in 1955 when a young child contacted the CONAD Operations Center’s unlisted phone number after reading a newspaper advertisement asking kids to call Santa,” according to NORAD. Colonel Harry Shoup, the Director of Operations, answered the phone and told his staff to scan the radar for signs of Santa making his way south from the North Pole.” As a result, a tradition was formed, which is still carried on with the support of volunteers.