In Uzbekistan, voters went to the polls on Sunday in a presidential election in which incumbent Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who supports reforms in the ex-Soviet republic while keeping its authoritarian principles, confronts no meaningful opposition.

Mirziyoyev is credited with establishing a “New Uzbekistan,” abolishing a decades-long system of forced labor and allowing for limited media freedom.

After the death of his mentor, dictator Islam Karimov, who controlled Uzbekistan for 27 years, the former prime minister rose to power in 2016.

Mirziyoyev presided over an unparalleled surge in international tourism in his country, which borders Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and counts China and Russia among its allies.

However, as his first term draws to a close, the 64-year-old president is fighting perceptions that his administration is reverting to the practices of his long-serving predecessor.

The impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak have also hampered his earlier economic gains, with unemployment rampant and living prices skyrocketing.

According to rights groups, there has been a crackdown on dissent in the last two years, particularly in the online freedoms that exploded after 2016.

And Mirziyoyev has steered clear of reforms that would allow his leadership to be challenged.

In his attempt for a second five-year term, he faces four regime-aligned opponents drawn from the rubber-stamp parliament.

Academic Khidirnazar Allakulov, a would-be independent opponent, failed to register a political organization that might nominate him at the first hurdle.

Officials “harassed (Allakulov’s) party followers and interfered in their efforts to collect signatures for registration,” according to Human Rights Watch.

According to Alisher Samigzhanov, a political analyst in Uzbekistan, the vote was merely a show.

“The term “opponent” is ambiguous in this context. None of the other four contenders believe they have a chance to be president “According to AFP, he said.

However, poverty, rather than rights, is the problem of the day for many in Tashkent.

“There are many impoverished and homeless persons in the area. We need to find somewhere for them to live “Sardor, a 26-year-old money-changer at the city’s Chorsu market who supports Mirziyoyev, expressed his support for him.

“I’m hoping he can assist in resolving these issues.”

After only five hours of voting, which will end at 8:00 p.m. local time (0800 GMT), Uzbekistan’s election administration claimed a turnout of more than 50% at 1:00 p.m. local time (0800 GMT).

Mirziyoyev voted for himself at a voting booth on the outskirts of Tashkent, where he was joined by his wife Ziroatkhon Hoshimova and their three children.

He smiled as he posed for photos before casting his ballot in the polling station. He didn’t speak to the press.

