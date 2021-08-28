With its popularity dwindling, Poland’s government resorts to the immigration card.

Poland’s right-wing populist government is trying to reclaim the political initiative by playing the anti-immigration card that helped it win in 2015, according to observers.

In recent months, tens of thousands of migrants, the majority from the Middle East, have crossed the border from Belarus into eastern EU countries, including Poland.

The EU believes the migration is being orchestrated by Belarus’ regime in response for the EU’s increasingly harsh sanctions, which Poland and the Baltic nations have dubbed a “hybrid attack.”

In recent weeks, political attention in Poland has centered on a group of roughly 30 migrants camped up on the Poland-Belarus border.

Poland is refusing to let in the migrants, who are believed to be Afghans by a charity attempting to assist them, or to provide aid to them without Belarus’ permission.

“It cannot be ruled out that early elections will be held next year… “It is far from guaranteed that the Law and Justice (PiS) party will win a majority or form a coalition,” according to Agata Szczesniak, a political analyst for the news portal OKO.press.

Following the departure of a junior coalition member earlier this month, the government lost its official parliamentary majority.

According to a new Kantar survey, PiS has lost three points in the polls and is now neck-and-neck with Civic Platform, the biggest opposition party, at 26%.

“In order to regain ground in the polls, PiS is attempting to repeat, but even more so, what happened in 2015.” It is focusing public sentiment on the image and rhetoric of a “migrant war.” According to Szczesniak.

During Europe’s migration crisis in 2015, PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski gained support in legislative elections by using anti-immigration rhetoric, which included warnings about diseases and “all kinds of parasites” that migrants could bring with them.

Despite several requests from the UN refugee agency, the Council of Europe, and the European Court of Human Rights, the government has remained adamant about the migrants on the border.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has stated that he is defending “sacred Polish territory.”

He’s been to the border, dressed in military garb, to announce the construction of a fence.

Piotr Glinski, Poland’s culture minister, has pledged to “protect Poland against migrants,” while Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak has dispatched 2,000 troops to the border.

“What is occurring at the border is political gold” for the government, according to Donald Tusk, the current head of the European Council. Brief News from Washington Newsday.