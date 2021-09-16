With its nuclear submarine plan, Australia is venturing into uncharted territory.

Australia’s surprising decision to buy nuclear-powered submarines and cruise missiles from the United States strengthens a shaky alliance with Washington, but it threatens to exacerbate an already tense relationship with China.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday that the country would go nuclear without a public discussion or much notice.

Building a fleet of at least eight state-of-the-art nuclear-powered submarines with American and British assistance, rather than producing nuclear weapons.

Morrison shattered several local political taboos in one fell sweep, most notably a long-standing ban on nuclear power and an established aversion to inflaming military tensions with China.

According to Sam Roggeveen of Sydney’s Lowy Institute, who described the ground shift felt Down Under, the idea would have been “fringe” until “quite recently – probably until 12 hours ago.”

The agreement, which was announced jointly by President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, offers Australia access to US military weaponry that is not available to even close allies like Israel.

It would let Australia’s military to travel far from its shore and hit targets.

Nuclear submarines are “quieter, faster, and have longer endurance,” according to Ashley Townshend of the University of Sydney’s United States Studies Centre. “This will allow Australia to deploy its future submarines to Indo-Pacific areas for considerably longer periods of time.”

As threats from China grew and faith in the US alliance weakened following Donald Trump’s erratic presidency, Australia drew up plans to massively beef up its military in 2020.

This deal appears to link Australia to the United States and the United Kingdom for decades.

According to Michael Sullivan, an international relations expert at Flinders University, it “may be the first of many, including the deployment of US long-range strategic strike weapons, including missiles and stealth bombers, to Australia.”

“Eventually,” he continued, “this might involve the relocation of some US soldiers from US sites on Okinawa and Guam to Northern Australia, which are becoming increasingly exposed to Chinese military attack.”

However, that strong relationship, as well as Australia’s new potential, has placed a middleweight power at odds with heavyweights Washington and Beijing.

Not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.

Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating slammed the move, saying it would bind Australia into “any military action by the US against China” and reverse decades of engagement with Asian neighbors.

“We are back there with Boris Johnson, 240 years after we left Britain, attempting to find our security in Asia through London,” he remarked.

