With his first-team appearance in pre-season, Kaide Gordon has enthralled Liverpool fans.

After a cameo debut in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Wacker Innsbruck in pre-season, Kaide Gordon piqued fans’ interest.

Much was expected of the £3 million Derby County midfielder, and his performance just added to the excitement.

Gordon scored six goals in eight games for Marc Bridge-U18 Wilkinson’s Premier League side, demonstrating why Liverpool were anxious to sign him over Manchester United.

The teenager joined Jurgen Klopp’s senior players in Austria for their pre-season training camp, starting the first friendly on the right wing with Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

Gordon was the star of the show in the draw, displaying quick feet and a great first touch as he continued to pose a threat to the Innsbruck defense.

Liverpool fans were ecstatic with the 16-year-performance. old’s

Gordon will want to continue to impress and receive senior minutes in the next pre-season games in Austria, where he will face Mainz 05 and Hertha Berlin, before two tests against Spanish opponents in August, Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna.

Wayne Rooney, currently the manager of Derby County, waxed lyrical about the youngster prior to his transfer to Liverpool.

“Kaide is a tremendous player,” he said. He was invited into the squad because he exhibited the attributes I was looking for.

“It’s difficult to say no when a team like Liverpool comes in for one of your players.”