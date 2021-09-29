With his agenda jeopardized and a debt crisis looming, Biden cancels his trip.

President Joe Biden has canceled a trip to Chicago scheduled for Wednesday to stay in Washington and fight for his domestic program, which is hanging by a thread in Congress, according to the White House.

Biden was scheduled to speak in the Midwestern city about his Covid-19 vaccination policy, but his two biggest legislative proposals – a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and a much larger social spending package – are in jeopardy in the divided legislature.

Late Tuesday, an administration official said, “He will now remain at the White House tomorrow to continue working on moving these two pieces of legislation to create jobs.”

As the cliff edge approaches, lawmakers are scrambling to break a deadlock over the risk of a first-ever US government default, which would send the economy into a tailspin and frighten investors.

Unless Congress raises the federal borrowing cap, the government will run out of money on October 18, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Treasury reserves would “soon decrease” after that date, and “it is doubtful whether we could continue to meet all of the nation’s commitments after that date,” she wrote to congressional leaders.

The standoff sparked a selloff on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing 1.6 percent lower after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen warned of catastrophic implications, including debt default, if Congress do not act swiftly.

Despite having pushed for it under Donald Trump, Republicans say they won’t assist increase or suspend the debt ceiling because they don’t want to participate in Democrats’ spending plans, which include a historically big $3.5 trillion package of social reforms.

Without any Republican support, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attempted to expand the borrowing cap until December 2022, despite the fact that his Democrats own half of the 100 members in the upper chamber.

He requested unanimous Senate agreement to skip the usual 60-vote threshold required for most bills to be considered and go straight to a vote.

“Republicans have stated that they intend to pass it with only Democratic support. Democrats are prepared to do it, and we should vote on it today,” Schumer said.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, rejected, saying there was “no chance the Republican conference will go out of our way to help Democrats conserve their time and energy so they can start ramming through political socialism as quickly as possible.”

With the country’s debt at $28.4 trillion, the cap was reintroduced on August 1.

McConnell has argued on numerous occasions that the political cost of rising taxes. Brief News from Washington Newsday.