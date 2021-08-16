With his address to the nation, Biden will break the silence on Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden will address the nation from the White House on Monday, breaking his silence on the US failure in Afghanistan, after a swift Taliban triumph threw the Democrats’ domestic electoral fortunes into disarray.

Biden flew back to Washington from the presidential retreat at Camp David, cutting short his holiday. At 3:45 p.m., he was scheduled to deliver an address on Afghanistan (1945 GMT).

Biden was briefed by top national security officials on the situation at the Kabul airport and “ongoing attempts to safely evacuate American citizens, US Embassy personnel and local staff… and other vulnerable Afghans” before heading to the White House, according to a spokesperson.

The former Democratic senator, who came into office with more foreign policy expertise than any new president in decades, remained hunkered down at the sequestered Camp David over the weekend.

Biden was nearly invisible as dramatic photographs surfaced from Kabul, where the frenzied US retreat resembled the 1975 fall of Saigon at the conclusion of the Vietnam War.

On Saturday, he made his first public remark, stressing that the abrupt US withdrawal from Afghanistan, which would result in a total Taliban takeover of the war-torn country, was the only option.

The White House then released a single shot of Biden in a polo shirt seated alone at a table while listening to advisors on a wide monitor screen as pressure rose Sunday for him to show he was in command.

After the chaotic Trump years, Biden was elected last year on a vow to restore knowledge and responsibility to the White House.

Afghanistan’s upheaval threatens to derail that image.

One of the many concerns that Biden faces in his speech is how the Afghan army, which the US spent more than $80 billion on over the course of 20 years, could have folded so fast against the motley Taliban.

Critics also want to know why the government didn’t better prepare for the evacuation, which was impeded on Monday by scenes of mass panic, with pictures showing Afghans hanging on US military planes in an attempt to get out.

Only a month ago, Biden was adamant that nothing would ever be like the conclusion of the Vietnam War, when people sought to rush into the last US helicopters.

He remarked in the White House, “It is not at all comparable.”

“This is plainly not Saigon,” his Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC on Sunday.

