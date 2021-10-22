With ‘Greyzone’ warplane incursions, China pursues Taiwan.

China’s fighter jets clogging Taiwan’s radar screens are the latest instrument in Beijing’s pressure campaign against the democratic island, raising fears that a single blunder might turn a simmering cold war into all-out war.

Self-ruled Since the two sides divided at the end of a civil war in 1949, Taiwan has been threatened by a Chinese invasion.

Its 23 million residents have learned to deal with Beijing’s sabre-rattling since then.

However, the rapid influx of Chinese warplanes into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) has drawn attention to the island, raising fears that it may become a global flashpoint.

Since Taiwan’s defense ministry began making them public in September 2020, AFP has developed a database that chronicles all known incursions, demonstrating how sorties have increased in frequency and size.

The most dramatic intrusion happened at the start of this month, when a record 149 planes crossed into Taiwan’s southwestern air defense zone in four days to commemorate China’s annual national day.

Some of the incursions became personal as a result of the aggressiveness of the incursions.

A Chinese pilot was caught criticizing the mother of a Taiwanese combat air traffic controller in a radio broadcast released online by aviation aficionados.

Those four days alone witnessed a 28 percent rise over September, which had previously been the month with the most flights (117).

Taiwan reported 380 incursions into its southwestern air defense zone last year. This year’s number is already more than treble that, at 692 as of October 22.

A continuous increase in flights utilizing the types of planes that would be deployed to attack Taiwan if an invasion were to occur, including the nuclear-capable H6 bomber, has also been seen.

Taiwan observed incursions by 32 fighters and three bombers in September 2020, the month with the most sorties that year.

There have been 124 fighter jet intrusions and 16 bomber invasions so far this month.

Analysts warn, however, that the harm presented by these invasions should not be overstated.

Taiwan’s territorial airspace is not the same as the ADIZ.

Instead, it encompasses a broader area that overlaps with a portion of China’s own air defense identification zone, as well as parts of the mainland.

Nonetheless, it’s worth mentioning that, until last year, China has only seldom ventured into the southwest.

"These are part of our 'greyzone' measures, which maintain psychological pressure on Taiwan," says Lee Hsi-min, a.