With an interactive graphic, today’s Google Doodle honors pizza.

The Google Doodle for today, December 6, is an interactive game that honors pizza, one of the world’s most popular and adored cuisines. Today is the first anniversary of the “Art of Neapolitan Pizzaiuolo” being designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

UNESCO classified the pizza-spinning art form from Naples (the southern Italian city often acknowledged as the birthplace of the pizza we know today—dough layered with tomato and cheese) on its “Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity” back in 2017.

According to Google, an estimated five billion pizzas are devoured worldwide each year, with roughly 350 slices consumed per second in the United States alone.

Players are challenged to “slice according on the sort of pizza ordered” in today’s Google Doodle game, which displays a variety of pizzas ranging from margherita and pepperoni to Hawaiian and teriyaki mayonnaise pizza.

According to Google Doodle, contestants should “keep a close eye on the requested toppings and amount of slices—the more exact the order, the more stars you win.”

According to UNESCO, the pizza-twirling tradition originated in Naples, the capital of Italy’s Campania province, where over 3,000 “Pizzaiuoli” live and practice the culinary skill.

Bearers are divided into three types, each of which is considered “a living link for the communities involved.” The Master Pizzaiuolo, the Pizzaiuolo, and the baker are among them, as are families in Naples who perform the skill at home.

The four parts of the Neapolitan Pizzaiuolo process involve the preparation of the dough and baking it in a wood-fired oven, as well as a spinning action performed by the baker.

At the time, the international body defined the art form as “culinary know-how related to pizza-making, involving gestures, songs, facial expressions, local dialect, the abilities of handling pizza dough, performance, and sharing.”

“The culinary history is strongly ingrained in the daily lives of the people, stemming from the disadvantaged neighborhoods of Naples. Learning to be a Pizzaiuolo is also a strategy for many young practitioners to avoid social marginalization “According to UNESCO.

In order to preserve the history and legacy of the pizza-making art, the Association of Neapolitan Pizzaiuoli and the Academy of Young Pizzaiuoli have routinely offered courses focusing on it.

The Association of Neapolitan Pizzaiuoli, founded in 1988, operates a “bottega,” or academy, that admits students. This is a condensed version of the information.