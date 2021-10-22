With an Eastern Europe tour, a Taiwanese delegation targets China.

China is angered by any signs of Taiwan acting as an independent country, thus a Taiwanese official delegation is visiting three eastern EU countries.

On Friday, the 66 government officials will meet in Slovakia before traveling to the Czech Republic and Lithuania to strengthen trade and investment links.

Taiwan, which has accused Beijing of obstructing its efforts to obtain enough coronavirus vaccines, received vaccines from all three countries.

Members of the European Union have showed hints of desiring closer ties with the island, which has angered China.

In a statement, the head of the Czech-Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce, Pavel Divis, said the visit was “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to build collaboration in sectors where Taiwan is a global leader.”

The visit, however, enraged China, which strives to keep Taipei isolated on the international arena and opposes any official use of the term “Taiwan” for fear of endowing the island with international legitimacy.

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the People’s Republic of China’s government is the sole lawful government representing China,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry.

The visit also comes after President Joe Biden said at a CNN town hall that if Taiwan were attacked by China, the US would defend it, contradicting a long-standing US policy known as “strategic ambiguity.”

Kung Ming-hsin, Minister of the National Development Council, and Wu Tsung-tsong, Minister of Science and Technology, will lead the Taiwan delegation.

On October 27, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu will travel to Prague.

Only 15 nations recognize Taipei as opposed to Beijing, which claims the self-governing democratic island as part of its territory and has threatened to retake it by force if necessary.

Beijing maintains a one-China policy, which means that countries cannot recognize Taiwan diplomatically.

Wenbin went on to say that China “deplored and vehemently opposed” such visits, warning countries hosting the delegation with “wide censure.”

“We would also caution Taiwanese authorities that any attempt to enlist foreign backing or engage in political manoeuvring is doomed to fail,” he added.

When a team of approximately 90 Czech politicians, entrepreneurs, academics, and journalists led by Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil visited Taiwan for five days last year, it drew China’s ire.

In reply, Lithuania established Taiwan’s representative office in Vilnius using the name “Taiwan” rather than “Taipei,” a significant diplomatic break from the norm.

In reply, Lithuania established Taiwan's representative office in Vilnius using the name "Taiwan" rather than "Taipei," a significant diplomatic break from the norm.

Beijing recalled its ambassador from Lithuania and demanded that Vilnius hand over the country's leadership.