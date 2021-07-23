With an anti-extremism plea, Norway commemorates a decade since the Breivik massacre.

Survivors of Norway’s deadliest slaughter since WWII called on the country on Thursday to stand up to the hatred that drove right-wing fanatic Anders Behring Breivik’s killing rampage 10 years ago.

Breivik detonated a bomb outside the government’s headquarters in Oslo, killing eight people, before shooting dozens more at a summer camp organized by the Labour Party’s youth league (AUF) on the island of Utoya, murdering 69 people, the majority of whom were youths.

“What happened on July 22 was not a random incident. It wasn’t a natural disaster,” Astrid Eide Hoem, a survivor who later became the AUF’s president, said in a speech on Utoya on Thursday afternoon.

“It was a well-targeted political terror act motivated by right-wing extremism. “Through hatred.”

Breivik chased and shot scared young people confined on the tiny island for 72 minutes during the attacks.

Breivik later claimed that he intended to stage a “fireworks display” to bring attention to a 1,500-page anti-immigrant, anti-Marxist manifesto he branded a “manifesto,” which he blamed for ushering in the multiculturalism he despised.

“Ten years ago, we traveled to Utoya with the intention of changing the world. But our world was irrevocably transformed after that,” Eide Hoem remarked.

“Racism and right-wing extremism are alive and well among us. Hatred has murdered in the past, and it has the potential to do so again.”

“Now we must settle our accounts with racism and right-wing extremism,” the 26-year-old concluded her remarks. Each and every day.”

She and other survivors believe that despite the passage of ten years, Norway has yet to really confront the ideology that drove Breivik.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg urged empathy and compassion to survivors and relatives of the victims at a morning ceremony near the government complex where Breivik blew his 950-kilogram homemade bomb.

“We must not allow hatred to flourish unchecked,” Solberg stated.

Just after lunchtime, church bells around the country tolled in honor of the victims.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who was Labour Prime Minister at the time, promised to respond with “more democracy” and “more humanity” shortly after the assaults.

“We met hatred with love ten years ago,” Stoltenberg stated during a church commemoration service on Thursday.

“However, the animosity remains.”

On a memorial for Benjamin Hermansen, who was murdered by neo-Nazis in 2001, vandals scribbled “Breivik was right” this week.

Stoltenberg also mentioned Philip Manshaus' planned attack on a mosque on the outskirts of Berlin in 2019.