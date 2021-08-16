With an address to the nation on Afghanistan, Biden will break the silence.

President Joe Biden will address the nation from the White House on Monday, breaking his silence on the US failure in Afghanistan, after a swift Taliban triumph threw the Democrats’ domestic electoral fortunes into disarray.

Biden will return to Washington from the presidential retreat of Camp David and “will deliver remarks on Afghanistan” in the White House’s East Room, according to a statement.

The speech was supposed to start at 3:45 p.m. (1945 GMT).

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had previously told ABC that the country “can expect to hear from the president soon.” He’s currently working with his national security staff. He is putting quite a lot of effort into the situation.”

The Democrat, who came into office with more foreign policy expertise than any other new president in decades, stayed at the secluded Camp David all weekend.

Biden was nearly invisible as breathtaking scenes from Kabul played out, where a hasty US retreat mimicked the 1975 fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War.

On Saturday, he made his last public remark, claiming that the abrupt US pullout from Afghanistan, which triggered a Taliban absolute control, was the only option.

The White House then released a single shot of Biden in a polo shirt seated alone at a table while listening to advisors on a wide monitor screen as pressure rose Sunday for him to show he was in command.

After the tumultuous Trump years, Biden was elected on a promise to restore knowledge and responsibility.

The questions are building up now, and how Biden responds could determine the destiny of his administration.

How could the Afghan army, which cost the US more than $80 billion to build, fund, and train over a 20-year period, have folded so fast against the Taliban?

How did the US, which has been planning its leave for months, end up sitting over scenes of enormous panic and bewilderment at Kabul’s airport, where Afghans are actually hanging on US military jets in an attempt to flee?

Why did Biden say just a few months ago that situations like the dreaded fall of Saigon scenario, in which desperate citizens tried to cram into the final US helicopters, were impossible?

“There will be no occasion in which you will witness individuals being hoisted from the top of a US embassy in Afghanistan. He stated in the White House, “It’s not at all comparable.” Washington Newsday Brief News.