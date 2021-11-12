With a win over Colombia, Brazil qualifies for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 in World Cup qualification on Thursday, securing a spot in Qatar 2022 thanks to Lucas Paqueta’s decisive goal.

The five-time world champions are among the early qualifiers for next year’s tournament, along with the hosts and European rivals Germany and Denmark.

They had a near-perfect qualifying campaign, winning 11 of their 12 games and qualifying with six games to spare. Their lone blemish was a goalless draw in Colombia last month.

“This is the result of the effort we’ve been doing for a long time,” the match-winner explained.

He continued, “Now I have to keep working hard to find my place in the World Cup squad.”

Colombia got the best of the first half, but coach Tite’s attacking tactical tweak at halftime paid off as the Selecao dominated after the interval.

Colombia was knocked out of the four automatic qualifying spots in the single South American group after losing to Chile for the third time in a row, 1-0 away to Paraguay.

As Colombia made a strong start, Wilmar Barrios had the first chance of the game, slamming a half-volley narrowly over the bar.

Duvan Zapata got off a shot that flashed past the post after a typical strong surge into the box.

Colombia was proving to be a tough opponent and creating the better opportunities.

When Juan Cuadrado’s deep cross found William Tesillo in the back post, he could have done much better, but he went into a swarm of men.

Brazil struggled to produce any major chances, with David Ospina comfortably catching Paqueta’s attempt from outside the box and Neymar’s free-kick being blocked by the wall.

Colombia was always dangerous on the break, and Luis Diaz’s shot from outside the box went narrowly wide, but their failure to test Alisson Becker in the Brazil goal was emblematic of a team that had gone three games without scoring.

Brazil were unable to break down Colombia’s well-organized defense, and a deflected cross from full-back Danilo that went into the side-netting was the closest they came until Marquinhos headed inches wide from a corner in first-half stoppage time.

Tite was underwhelmed by what he saw in the first half and substituted Fred, the much-maligned Manchester United midfielder, for Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid’s dynamic winger.

Gabriel Jesus, who hasn't scored for Brazil in 17 matches, had previously tested Ospina with a low effort.